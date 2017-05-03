Devon Energy to sell Barnett Shale assets near Johnson County

Devon Energy plans to sell off $1 billion worth of assets, including part of its holding in the Barnett Shale in north Texas, to focus more on drilling in Oklahoma, west Texas and New Mexico.
The company said on Tuesday that the sales are expected to be completed during the next 18 months. The Barnett assets up for sale are focused primarily around Johnson County.
Proceeds from the sales will be plowed into Devon’s holdings in the Stack region of Oklahoma and the Delaware sub-region of the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, according to the statement.
“This divestiture program, combined with our excellent liquidity and strong hedge position, supports our capital program and places us firmly on track to achieve our production growth targets in 2017 and 2018,” Devon Chief Executive Officer
The Oklahoma City-based company swung to a first-quarter profit of $565 million, or $1.07 a share, from a loss of $3.06 billion, or $6.44 a share, a year earlier, the company reported Tuesday. Since the onset of the oil price rout in mid 2014, the company has arranged to sell about $6 billion in gas fields, pipelines and other assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 41 cents a share, a penny more than the average of 29 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
The explorer has more than 50 percent of its remaining estimated 2017 oil and gas output hedged, and is in the process of adding hedges for 2018 production, according to the earnings statement. After paying off $2.5 billion in debt last year, Devon has no significant obligations maturing before mid 2021.
