Business

May 02, 2017 1:50 PM

Mark Cuban’s buying Twitter? Not quite

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

The Twittersphere and Wall Street were abuzz this morning after a report that Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban was buying Twitter.

Turns out Cuban was buying Twitter shares as an AI play, he told CNBC.

“Companies that are geared toward artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning — I’ve been buying,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.” “I started buying Twitter just recently because I think they finally got their act together with artificial intelligence.”

Twitter’s stock rose more than 4 percent before noon and reached 4.9 percent at midday to a near 3-month high after the “Shark Tank” investor’s comments.

Twitter-stock

Cuban’s comments came a day after Twitter announced it had reached a deal with Bloomberg News for a streaming 24-hour news network.

Add to this an encouraging first-quarter earnings report, and some were wondering whether Twitter might become a takeover target again.

Cuban didn’t say anything about that on CNBC, but the implications of a possible Cuban buy — especially after CNBC’s misleading initial headline — were too hard for some to resist.

Just Monday night, on Fox News’ new show “The Specialists,” Cuban took another shot at one of his favorite Twitter nemeses, President Trump, saying, “He’s scaring the hell out of everybody every single day, right?”

“You talking about Twitter?” co-host Eboni Williams asked.

“Well, just in general,” Cuban said.

Keep up with developments in the current town square, the Twittersphere.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

Related stories from the Star-Telegram

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos