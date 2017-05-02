Mark Cuban’s buying Twitter? Not quite

The Twittersphere and Wall Street were abuzz this morning after a report that Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban was buying Twitter.

Twitter shares spike after billionaire investor @MCuban says he is buying $TWTR as artificial intelligence play https://t.co/qpYsMiuMLa pic.twitter.com/nATpJ5vyNI — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 2, 2017

Turns out Cuban was buying Twitter shares as an AI play, he told CNBC.

“Companies that are geared toward artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning — I’ve been buying,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.” “I started buying Twitter just recently because I think they finally got their act together with artificial intelligence.”

Twitter’s stock rose more than 4 percent before noon and reached 4.9 percent at midday to a near 3-month high after the “Shark Tank” investor’s comments.

Cuban’s comments came a day after Twitter announced it had reached a deal with Bloomberg News for a streaming 24-hour news network.

Add to this an encouraging first-quarter earnings report, and some were wondering whether Twitter might become a takeover target again.

Cuban didn’t say anything about that on CNBC, but the implications of a possible Cuban buy — especially after CNBC’s misleading initial headline — were too hard for some to resist.

Heard Mark Cuban is going to by Twitter! Shut off Trump's account? Instagram next? @mcuban — Chuck Stewart (@C_R_Stewart) May 2, 2017

Good news Twitter shareholders, Mark Cuban's been buying. Remember that he was backing President Clinton, oh wait.. — dave newby (@dave_newby) May 2, 2017

For those buying Twitter on the back of Mark Cuban's AI predictions, he once said:







"If Trump is elected the market is going to tank." — Sigma Squawk (@SigmaSquawk) May 2, 2017

Just Monday night, on Fox News’ new show “The Specialists,” Cuban took another shot at one of his favorite Twitter nemeses, President Trump, saying, “He’s scaring the hell out of everybody every single day, right?”

“You talking about Twitter?” co-host Eboni Williams asked.

“Well, just in general,” Cuban said.

Keep up with developments in the current town square, the Twittersphere.