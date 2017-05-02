Which North Texas CEOs make the most money? Check out our database

It’s spring, and in the business world, that means it’s time to learn which executives in town are making the most money.
To keep score, the Star-Telegram has compiled a database that ranks North Texas executives and their pay packages as disclosed by corporations annually to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each public company is required to report compensation for their five top-paid leaders, including details on salary, stock awards and other forms of pay.
Sitting on top of the pack this year: AT&T’s CEO Randall Stephenson, who pulled in a package worth $28.4 million. That eclipsed Exxon Mobil’s former chief Rex Tillerson, who was paid $27.4 million in his last year at the oil giant before heading off to Washington to become U.S. Secretary of State.
Fort Worth’s top-paid executive was Donald R. Horton, chairman of the homebuilding giant that bears his name, with a package worth $17.8 million. D.R. Horton is moving its headquarters from downtown Fort Worth to a new facility in Arlington this spring.
Also high on the list is T.M. “Roe” Patterson, CEO of Basic Energy Services, an oilfield servicer that moved to Fort Worth from Midland in 2012. Patterson recorded a pay package worth $13.1 million for a year in which he led the company through a prepackaged bankruptcy reorganization to restructure the company’s debt.
Seventeen area executives pocketed more than $10 million last year while more than 110 earned more than $1 million. Thus far, we have compiled data on nearly 150 North Texas executives from about 30 companies.
So if you want to see how your big bosses rank (and peek at paychecks of the local 1 percent), check out our full database here. We’ll add companies and update information as new filings are made.
