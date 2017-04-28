Exxon, Chevron profits surge on higher crude oil prices

Exxon Mobil and Chevron easily beat analyst estimates as the battered giants of the U.S. oil industry shook off two-and-a-half years of low oil prices and reported surging profits in the first quarter.
Irving-based Exxon, which owns XTO Energy in Fort Worth, earned 95 cents a share, outperforming all but one of the 19 analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Chevron, the second-largest U.S. driller, swung to a profit in a big way, scoring its largest quarterly gain since 2014.
Exxon and Chevron are among the industry’s biggest beneficiaries of the 55 percent escalation in crude prices from the same period in 2016.
“It’s cutting costs, it’s getting more for every dollar you spend, it’s getting more from each well and getting it out faster,” said Brian Youngberg, an analyst at Edward Jones & Co. in St. Louis. “It just shows how these companies have had to adapt to a new environment.”
Exxon shares (ticker: XOM) rose 54 cents to $81.79 a share by mid-day.
Exxon’s profit surged even as oil and natural gas production fell 4 percent from the same period last year, the company said Friday. Exxon cut capital and exploration expenditures in the quarter 19 percent to $4.2 billion.
“In both cases, the earnings beat was largely from realized pricing rather than production,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James Financial in Houston. “Pricing is always a proverbial black box for multinational oil and gas producers, and it is not something that companies can themselves control.”
While benchmark crude rose more than 50 percent last year to more than $50 a barrel, prices are down about 9 percent in 2017 as a resurgence in U.S. shale production threatens an attempt by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to eliminate a global oversupply.
In his debut quarter, Exxon’s new chief executive Darren Woods is focusing on prospects in places as diverse as offshore Guyana and the New Mexico desert to replenish reserves that last year underwent the deepest cut in Exxon’s modern history. Woods’ predecessor Rex Tillerson retired in January to become U.S. secretary of state. Two weeks later, the company announced the $5.6 billion purchase of acreage in New Mexico from Fort Worth’s Bass family.
Profit from Exxon’s overseas production climbed $1.51 billion, offsetting a loss from U.S. wells. U.S. crude output climbed 2.6 percent during the quarter as oil production dropped in every other region of the world.
First-quarter net income rose to $4.01 billion, or 95 cents a share, from $1.81 billion, or 43 cents, a year earlier, according to the statement. Exxon had been expected to post per-share profit of 86 cents, based on the average of 20 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Chevron curbed operating expenses by 14 percent and drove drilling outlays down 30 percent during the January-to-March period, the San Ramon, California-based company said. The company reiterated plans to lift full-year output by 4 percent to 9 percent, excluding the impact of asset sales.
