Target, Wal-Mart spending millions to remodel stores. Is yours on the list?

You may have noticed construction workers in the aisles along with food and clothing as you’ve been shopping at Target or Wal-Mart recently.
The discount giants are spending millions this year to renovate area stores, providing a makeover as more shoppers are turning online to buy everything from clothes to groceries.
Target says it has launched a $220 million program to renovate 28 stores in North Texas, its biggest investment in a single market this year. Many stores are getting top-to-bottom renovations including remodeled grocery areas with wood-grain fixtures, additional self-checkout lanes, updated flooring and fixtures.
Here are the Target stores to be renovated and estimated dates of completion:
April: Lake Worth and Weatherford, scheduled to be completed this month.
May: Grapevine and Addison
June: Fort Worth (Montgomery Plaza), Mansfield, Watauga, Euless, North Dallas (Coit Road), McKinney, Plano (west) and Frisco (north)
July: Burleson, Rockwall, Waxahachie
August: Love Field, Frisco, Dallas (north east)
October: North Richland Hills, Hurst, Flower Mound, Mesquite, Denton, Lewisville, Allen (north), Cityview, McKinney (southwest); Medallion
Meanwhile, Wal-Mart is renovating area stores for the third straight year. It recently completed work at its Supercenter in Benbrook and will be remodeling its Arlington store on Sublett Road later this year. Stores in Saginaw, Burleson and Fort Worth were completed last year.
Other North Texas stores scheduled for work include Plano, Ennis, Denton, Irving and Balch Springs.
Wal-Mart spokeswoman Ann Hatfield said the company is remodeling about 500 stores nationwide for the third year in a row, expanding produce areas to add organics, updating electronics departments to provide interactive displays and adding pickup areas to the front of Supercenters, where customers can get merchandise that they have ordered online.
“Customers need to know they can count on us for convenience,” she said.
DFW is Wal-Mart’s largest single market, with more than 128 stores in nine counties including Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments