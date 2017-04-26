Exxon keeps commitment to raise dividend even as oil flounders

ExxonMobil raised its quarterly dividend less than expected amid concern about stalling oil prices and a global overhang of excess crude supplies. Chevron kept its payout unchanged.
Exxon’s 2-cents-per-share increase to 77 cents a share was announced in a statement Wednesday. Every penny increase costs the Irving-based company about $170 million a year.
Exxon put the brakes on dividend growth starting two years ago as a worldwide glut of crude slashed prices to a 12-year low, prompting drillers, equipment makers and frackers to retrench and conserve cash. For shareholders, dividend proceeds are often the difference between profit and loss: In the past five years, the stock dropped 4.8 percent, but the return including dividend payouts was a positive 11 percent, according to Bloomberg calculations.
The 77-cents-per-share dividend will be payable June 9 to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 12, Exxon said. The increase, approved by Exxon’s board of directors, extended the explorer’s streak of annual boosts to 35 years.
Exxon owns XTO Energy in Fort Worth.
Exxon’s 9.8 percent five-year dividend growth rate exceeds that of all but one of its five largest U.S. rivals. EOG Resources Inc.’s five-year growth rate is 16 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, Chevron held its quarterly payout flat at $1.08 a share, payable June 12 to holders as of May 19, the San Ramon, Calif.-based explorer said Wednesday. Chevron last raised its dividend in October.
In his first public appearance since his January succession of Rex Tillerson, Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods last month reassured investors and analysts of his intention to keep dividend increases a priority for Exxon. The payouts cost the company about $98 billion over the past decade; in 2016 alone, the bill was $12.7 billion.
Woods took over as CEO after Tillerson retired to become U.S. secretary of state under President Donald Trump.
Exxon is expected to post its biggest quarterly profit increase in 14 years when it discloses first-quarter results Friday. Exxon shares (ticker: XOM) dropped 33 cents to $81.40 on Wednesday on Wall Street. For the year, the stock has lost more than 9 percent of its value.
