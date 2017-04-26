Taiwan wants to buy F-35s instead of upgrading its F-16 fleet

Taiwan will push to include F-35 fighter jets in its first arms deal with President Donald Trump, potentially posing a challenge to the diplomatic detente between the new U.S. leader and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
Taiwan, which has for decades relied on U.S. security aid to deter any attack by China, plans to add the Lockheed Martin aircraft to a weapons purchase list due to be submitted as soon as July. At the same time, the island intends to drop a longstanding request for more advanced F-16s to replace its aging fleet that the U.S. hasn’t approved, according to Wang Ting-yu, head of the Taiwanese legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee.
“We hope we can get F-35s,” Wang told Bloomberg News. “We have been waiting for updated F-16s for too long. Their time has gone. If we buy them now, in 10 years’ time they’ll be no use.”
Taiwan wants the F-35B variant of the stealth warplane, which was designed for the U.S. Marines and can take off from short surfaces and land vertically. The fighter jet, which has also been ordered by Italy and the U.K., could help Taiwan maintain air defense should any Chinese missile attack destroy its runways.
“We will submit our request to the U.S. to purchase jets in July,” said Wang, who’s a member of President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party. “We hope the U.S. understands our needs. Our fighter jets really are too old.”
Lockheed builds F-35s for the U.S. military and foreign customers in west Fort Worth.
Taiwan’s pursuit of one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets would pit Trump’s goal of boosting exports against his effort to foster cooperation with Xi since their first meeting earlier this month. U.S. arms sales to Taiwan have been a persistent irritant to China, which views the island as its territory and reserves the right to attack should Taipei move to formalize its de facto independence.
Su Hao, an international-relations professor at China Foreign Affairs University, which is affiliated with the country’s foreign ministry, said any F-35 sale would represent a “very problematic” upgrade to Taiwan’s military relationship with the U.S. He predicted that Trump was more likely to use it as a bargaining chip than approve it.
“An actual sale would cause a serious setback in bilateral ties, which are just returning to a normal track after the summit in Florida,” Su said.
Taiwan often doesn’t get everything it asks for, particularly when the weaponry would anger China. China suspended military talks with the U.S. in 2010 after President Barack Obama’s administration announced a $6.4 billion arms sale — and that deal didn’t include the new F-16s Taiwan wanted. Obama eventually agreed in 2011 to upgrade Taiwan’s existing fleet of about 140 F-16s.
