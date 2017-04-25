Range Resources records profit as lower drilling costs pay off

For the first time since 2014, Range Resources made money without even having to hedge.
The Fort Worth-based natural gas producer turned a profit in the first quarter without counting gains from its hedging program, Chief Financial Officer Roger Manny said Tuesday on a conference call with investors.
The energy explorer, along with others operating in the Northeast, has been able to cut drilling costs to earn more cash for every cubic foot of gas sold. As margins widen, hedging is becoming less important for the bottom line of some companies.
From 2014 to now, “companies were very effective at lowering their costs, so now they are reaping the benefits,” said Subash Chandra, a senior analyst at Guggenheim Securities in New York. “You will hear the same exact message from every other Appalachian E&P this quarter.”
Range, which operates in the sprawling Marcellus field and northern Louisiana, reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 25 cents a share Monday after the market had closed, topping the 19-cent average of 32 analysts’ estimate in a Bloomberg survey.
But the company’s guidance for production in the second quarter fell below forecasts, Daniel Katzenberg, a senior analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., said in a report to clients. Equipment maintenance and upgrades are expected to affect the company’s output during the quarter, a filing shows.
Shares (ticker: RRC) gained 33 cents to close at $27.56 a share Tuesday.
Range has already initiated its first hedge for 2019 production, Manny said. So far this year, over 75 percent of Range’s gas production is hedged with an average floor price of $3.22 per million British thermal units, he added.
“One notable achievement in the first quarter of 2017 was that for the first time since 2014, Range was solidly profitable without any contribution from our hedge book,” Manny said.
