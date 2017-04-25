Lockheed Martin shares drop as profits disappoint Wall Street

Lockheed Martin lowered its earnings forecast for 2017 after first-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates for only the third time this decade despite increased sales and profit in the Fort Worth-based aeronautics division.
The first-quarter results were clipped by $184 million in charges related to international sales and investments, Lockheed said in a statement Tuesday. The biggest drag came from an $120 million charge recorded by the company’s rotary and missions systems unit to design, integrate and install an air missile defense system for an international customer.
Sales in the aeronautics division, which is producing the F-35 fighter jet, increased 8 percent to $4.11 billion as Lockheed delivered 15 F-35 fighters in the quarter. Aeronautics division profit grew by 4 percent to $436 million.
Overall, first-quarter earnings from continuing operations were $2.61 a share, Lockheed said, lagging the $2.79 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Net sales of $11.1 billion were less than the $11.2 billion expected by analysts.
The results caught investors off guard for a second consecutive quarter, sending shares down the most since the Bethesda, Maryland-based company reported earnings in January. Shares (ticker: LMT) were down $7.46, or nearly 3 percent, to $268.75 in late morning trading.
Lockheed predicted earnings this year will be $12.15 to $12.45 a share, 10 cents less than it had forecast in January. Analysts had estimated $12.59 a share.
Investors have wondered whether the defense company will be able to maintain margins for the F-35, its largest source of income, with President Donald Trump fixated on the program’s expense. Trump criticized the jet’s costs as “out of control” late last year and suggested an upgrade of Boeing’s Super Hornet as a possible replacement for some Navy models of the F-35, prompting a review by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis.
The president claimed credit for $728 million in savings on an $8.2 billion contract for the latest batch of F-35 jets earlier this year. Talks are under way for the 11th and largest production lot. Adding to the concerns: Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the Pentagon’s contract management agency estimates that the company will actually deliver nine fewer Joint Strike Fighters than the company’s current forecast of 66 planes.
“Am I going to guarantee we can do 66 this year? No,” Jeff Babione, Lockheed’s F-35 program manager, said in an interview last month. “But I think everything I see is the factory’s running” and Lockheed will hit the goal, unless “we have some big problem.”
So far this year, Lockheed has delivered 17 F-35s, three ahead of schedule, company spokesman Mike Rein an an email.
“We have nine more F-35s in flying status nearing delivery,” Rein said. “We have steadily increased our deliveries year-over-year meeting our delivery commitment” for 2013, 2014, and 2015.
“When the dust settles we think investors will be pretty content with what Lockheed sees on the road ahead,” Robert Stallard, an analyst with Vertical Research Partners, said in a report. “It is the nature of defense export programs that they occasionally have problems, but most of the time they are generating additional growth with above-average margins.”
This article includes material from Bloomberg News and Star-Telegram archives.
