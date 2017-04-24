Sprint to add 79 stores in Texas including 10 in DFW

Sprint said Monday it plans to add 79 stores in Texas this year including 10 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The expansion includes some stores formerly occupied by RadioShack and Sprint in a partnership that dissolved earlier this year. In DFW, nine new stores are being added while one is being converted from a former RadioShack, according to Sprint spokesman John Votava.

Throughout Texas, 14 former RadioShack locations will be converted into Sprint stores.

Currently, Sprint has 113 locations in North Texas where customers can find its products and services, including 34 corporate-owned stores. Sprint expansion in the DFW market could extend to 20 new stores, Votava said. New locations will include McKinney, Grand Prairie and Mansfield.

“This retail expansion is our largest expansion initiative in Texas since the launch of Sprint PCS stores. It’s also a big part of our regional approach that delivers a world-class experience to our customers locally while also providing access to Sprint’s industry-leading unlimited value to wireless shoppers across the state,” said John Stevens, Sprint’s Regional President for Central Texas, in a statement.

Last month, RadioShack said it was forced to file for bankruptcy because its partnership with Sprint failed to generate the anticipated revenue.

The companies had teamed up to co-brand hundreds of stores when it came out of previous bankruptcy in 2015. They terminated their agreement shortly before RadioShack’s most recent filing and Spfint paid RadioShack $12 million in exchange for transferring leases on 115 stores nationwide.