D.R. Horton orders jump 14% as spring homebuying season begins

Fort Worth-based D.R. Horton reported a 14 percent jump in orders for its fiscal second quarter, benefiting from buyer demand at the start of the key spring selling season.
Orders for the three months ended March 31 increased to 13,991 homes from 12,292 a year earlier, the company said Thursday. The value of those deals rose 17 percent to $4.2 billion.
Homebuilder sales have been climbing as resilient job growth and tight housing inventory fuel demand for newly constructed residences. D.R. Horton, the nation’s biggest homebuilder, has seen increasing volume through its Express brand, which targets entry-level buyers who may be looking for other options amid bidding wars and rising prices for existing properties.
The company is in a good position to benefit from strong demand because it starts building many of its homes on speculation before the spring months, which is generally the most active time for residential real estate sales, according to Jade Rahmani, an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
“They’ll have the homes already started and in production to take advantage of entry-level homebuyers, who are probably less picky about design add-ons and want a quicker move-in-ready home,” Rahmani said in an interview before the earnings report.
On Wall Street, investors who were expecting a strong report sold off the stock. D.R. Horton shares (ticker: DHI) lost 79 cents, or more than 2 percent, to $33.16 in morning trading. The shares had gained 24 percent this year before Thursday.
Net income for the second quarter was $229.2 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with $195.1 million, or 52 cents, a year earlier, D.R. Horton said in its statement. The average estimate of 14 analysts was 59 cents a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Homebuilding revenue rose to $3.2 billion from $2.7 billion a year earlier, D.R. Horton said. The number of sales completed in the quarter climbed 15 percent to 10,685.
Labor shortages and the rising cost of land have made it more difficult for builders to meet demand. U.S. homebuilders say the labor crunch is their biggest challenge, and that it has pushed costs up as much as 5.2 percent on average over 12 months, according to National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo surveys last year.
“Builders will have to compete against each other to attract labor,” Rahmani said. “Builders with the greatest market share in each market will have the best ability to attract subcontractors.”
D.R. Horton is preparing to move into a new four-story headquarters building in Arlington, located on the north side of I-30 across from Globe Life Park. The company has said it expects to relocate from downtown Fort Worth by late May.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
