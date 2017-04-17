Get income tax day freebies, discounts in North Texas

Some businesses around DFW are giving taxpayers a little of relief on tax day, realizing it’s a beat-down for many people.
Tax day is usually April 15, but because that was a Saturday, and because Washington D.C.’s Emancipation Day was observed Monday, tax day was delayed to Tuesday.
These are some of the deals available in North Texas at participating locations:
- A free draught or $5 off your check all day Tuesday at World of Beer in Fort Worth or Arlington
- A free large cheese pizza at Chuck E. Cheese with the purchase of a large pizza between Tuesday and Thursday
- A free birthday cake cookie Tuesday at Great American Cookies’ DFW locations
- A coupon for a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs with the purchase of another sub, chips and a drink from Tuesday through Thursday
- A free original sandwich at Schlotzsky’s with the purchase of a medium drink and bag of chips
- At Sonic Drive-In, half-price cheeseburgers all day Tuesday
- A free shaved ice at a Fort Worth-area Kona Ice on Tuesday
- Free curly fries Tuesday at some Arby’s locations and free Cinnabon bites at some Cinnabon locations, FOX Business reported.
- A coupon for a free hydromassage at one of many Planet Fitness locations in DFW through Saturday
- At Office Depot, a coupon to shred up to five pounds of documents for free through April 29
- At Staples, free shredding service for up to two pounds through Saturday
- If you owe taxes, you can enter to win a free one-way ticket on Jet Blue.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
