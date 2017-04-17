NextEra may challenge PUC’s decision on Oncor as bankruptcy drags on

NextEra Energy may try to revive its $18 billion plan to buy Oncor Electric Delivery by challenging last week’s ruling by Texas regulators that the proposed takeover isn’t good for state power users, lawyers involved in the dispute said Monday.
The rejection of the deal put the state’s Public Utility Commission in conflict with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi, who is overseeing the Chapter 11 case of Oncor’s owner, Energy Future Holdings.
At a bankruptcy court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, Sontchi said that the PUC’s decision could be “value destructive” and that the state’s demands may drive away potential Oncor buyers.
The sale of Oncor, a linchpin of the Energy Future Holdings reorganization plan, has been shot down twice by the PUC. A group led by Dallas-based Hunt Consolidated withdrew its bid last year after the commission attached conditions which caused that deal to fall apart.
Texas is demanding that NextEra have no control over who would be on Oncor’s board or how much money, if any, NextEra could extract from the company, which maintains power transmission lines in North Texas. NextEra has told regulators it won’t buy Oncor unless it can control the board and set fiscal policies.
Sontchi and lawyers for Energy Future agreed that it would be difficult to find a buyer willing to pay $12 billion for Oncor without getting control. The NextEra deal is worth about $18 billion, including the assumption of debt and other considerations. That money would be split among Energy Future’s creditors, who reached a settlement last year, ending a court fight that began when the holding company filed for bankruptcy in April 2014.
“The PUC seems unconcerned with the resolution of the bankruptcy estate as a factor in making its determination,” Sontchi said Monday. “I find that concerning.”
Without NextEra or another buyer, Oncor would wind up in the hands of creditors, who would be asked to accept equity in the company in exchange for canceling billions of dollars in debt.
That would be difficult because the most-senior lenders, who are owed $5.5 billion, can’t be forced to accept shares in Oncor, Chad Husnick, a lawyer for Energy Future, told the judge.
That debt comes due in June. The maturity can be extended to December, but only by paying fees, Husnick said. Energy Future would have to use Oncor to raise at least $5.5 billion in cash to pay off the so-called debtor-in-possession lenders and then persuade junior lenders, who are owed billions more, to accept equity. That means months of renewed haggling among creditors and more fees for lawyers and other bankruptcy advisers, who have been paid more than $320 million since the case began, according to court documents.
The plan does have an upside, according to Sontchi: “It eliminates the requirement for PUCT approval.”
