April 11, 2017 4:13 PM

Viral video spawns #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

By Tom Uhler

Things just seem to be getting worse for United Airlines after video surfaced of a passenger being dragged off a flight out of O’Hare International Airport over the weekend.

On Tuesday, United lost $900 million in market value as the fallout from the video continued and the airline became one of the most hated companies in the world, according to Forbes. Perhaps even more hated than Pepsi after release of its ill-advised video ad last week.

United CEO Oscar Munoz didn’t help matters with his statement afterward: “I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers,” he said. (Re-accommodate?) And his letter later saying the ousted passenger was being “disruptive and belligerent.”

The airline offered four passengers on the overbooked flight as much as $800 and a hotel room in compensation for giving up their seats for a United stand-by crew who needed transportation. Turns out, under a deal United has with other airlines, it could have had the stand-by crew fly on another airline at a discount that would have cost the airline less than the compensation it was offering the passengers.

Be that as it may, one of the passengers, a doctor, refused to deplane and was dragged off the aircraft by one of three security officers who has since been placed on leave.

No matter that the doctor has a sketchy past, the story sparked international outrage and spawned the trending Twitter hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos, a sampling of which includes:

