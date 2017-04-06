Fort Worth’s Elevate Credit lowers pricing for its stock offering

Elevate Credit, a Fort Worth-based online lender to consumers with damaged credit, said today it expects to raise less than earlier anticipated from an initial stock offering after lowering pricing on the shares.
In a statement, the company said it is offering 12.4 million shares at $6.50 a share, with a 30-day option to sell an additional 1,860,000 shares. The stock (ticker: ELVT) is expected to begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.
The offering is expected to yield at least $69 million for the company, and as much as $81 million if the extra shares are purchased. Proceeds will be used to pay down debt.
The company had planned to sell 7.7 million shares for $12 to $14 a share and raise more than $100 million before repricing the offering.
Elevate is one of a new breed of so-called “fintech” companies, which are using new technologies such data analytics to develop new financial service products. But Wall Street has been cool to the sector.
Elevate offers installment loans and lines of credit, with brand names such as Rise and Elastic, are aimed at so-called non-prime consumers who either have low credit scores or no credit history. Elevate calls this market the “New Middle Class,” a huge market that has grown as wages have stagnated and traditional lenders tightened up after the last financial crisis.
The company has been growing rapidly but is still losing money as it sets aside funds to cover the level of losses typically expected from subprime consumer loans.
Its revenue reached $580.4 million in 2016, up from $434 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $675 million this year. But Elevate recorded a net loss of $22.4 million last year, though its adjusted EBITDA — reflecting earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation — reached $60.4 million last year.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments