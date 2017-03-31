Fort Worth’s Topgolf sets opening date of May 5

Topgolf fans just got another reason to celebrate Cinco de Mayo: the Fort Worth location near downtown is officially set to open its doors May 5.
Fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of the 65,000-square-foot complex, located at 2201 East Fourth Street, near the southeast corner of Texas 121 and I35W. Topgolf Fort Worth will include an interactive driving range, lounge space and 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time. There will also be 3,000 square feet of private event and meeting space.
For those wondering how they can be among the first people to tee it up at the new Topgolf, well, keep in mind that Topgolf does not take reservations (except for groups of 12+, which can book through topgolf.com/events). So be prepared for big crowds on opening weekend -- or even the first few weeks.
As Topgolf prepares for its Fort Worth opening, they are in the process of hiring 500 people. To register for a recruitment event, visit topgolf.com/careers.
Comments