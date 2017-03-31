Work faces: Star-Telegram hires new community marketing manager

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine Pause

0:30 Shake Shack's Mark Rosati talks up Ode to Texas barbecue

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

0:33 2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

0:37 Oncor crews head east to help with Hurricane Matthew aftermath

0:29 Blowtorched BBQ: It's a thing in Texas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 29

2:24 HUD Secretary Carson impressed with city programs, volunteerism