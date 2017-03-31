Work faces: Star-Telegram hires new community marketing manager

Hires
Rhys Walters is joining the Star-Telegram as community marketing manager to work on client events, social media and branding campaigns. Walters brings experience as managing director at the International Style Institute and as a media relations specialist at Pier 1 Imports.
First Financial Bank announced the hiring of Jayson R. Green as senior vice president of consumer lending. Green has more than 23 years of consumer and mortgage lending experience and has been involved in community activities, including the North Texas Food Bank.
Promotions
Insight Equity Holdings, a private equity firm based in Southlake, announced that Dan Davidson has been promoted to senior vice president. Davidson, who returned to Insight Equity in 2014 as a vice president after receiving his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, helps manage the firm’s investments in Micross Components, a leading global provider of specialty electronic components, and Panolam, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered, integrated surface solutions.
Honors
Three attorneys at Cantey Hanger have been recognized as “Texas Rising Stars” for 2017 by Texas Super Lawyers, recognizing top attorneys who are 40 years old or younger and in practice for 10 years or less. They are: David Speed, who handles construction litigation; Ryan L. Valdez, business litigation; and Philip A. Vickers, business litigation. The complete list is in the March issue of Texas Monthly magazine.
Appointments
Gov. Greg Abbott namedchairman of the Texas Commission on the Arts. Brock, of Fort Worth, is the president and owner of Visiting Angels, a licensed home care agency. He is a board member of the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, and Downtown Fort Worth Inc.
