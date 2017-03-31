Fort Worth’s Elevate Credit hopes to go public on Wall Street next week

0:37 Oncor crews head east to help with Hurricane Matthew aftermath Pause

0:30 Shake Shack's Mark Rosati talks up Ode to Texas barbecue

0:49 Fort Worth General Electric Locomotive Plant rolls out 1,000th locomotive

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:29 Blowtorched BBQ: It's a thing in Texas

0:32 Dallas SWAT officer shoots armed man during drug raid

2:24 HUD Secretary Carson impressed with city programs, volunteerism

1:01 TCU's Parrish discusses NIT title, program's future