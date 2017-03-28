While other retailers shutter stores, At Home is expanding

At Home Group, the big-box home furnishings chain, has been expanding by taking over locations that other retailers are closing. Now it plans to build on the strategy with its first TV advertising campaign.
The marketing push will debut April 3 and run for the rest of the year, the Plano-based discounter, formerly known as Garden Ridge, said Tuesday.
At Home, which added 23 stores in the past year, also reported its 11th consecutive quarter of net sales growth greater than 20 percent on Tuesday and its 12th straight quarterly same-store sales increase.
“We feel like we’re a national player and it’s time for everyone to get to know us better and in our own personality,” Chief Executive Officer Lee Bird said in an interview. “Our mission is to enable everyone to make their house a home.”
As long as there is a supply of stores that nobody else wants, I think that model can work. Oliver Wintermantel, analyst at Evercore ISI
At a time when many retailers are pulling back in the wake of online sales growth, At Home has been eager to snatch up the space. It closed its fiscal year in Jan. 28 with 123 stores and plans to add another 25 this year, and eventually increase its footprint by fivefold. The company has boosted its store count by 20 percent every year since Bird took the helm in 2013.
“Early January is like our Black Friday when all the retailers announce their closures,” Bird said, adding that retailers usually call him in advance in case his company wants to move in. But Bird said he also is mindful not to overextend the company.
In Tarrant County, At Home operates stores in the Presidio Towne Crossing shopping center in north Fort Worth, off Chisholm Trail Parkway and I-20 in southwest Fort Worth and off Airport Freeway in North Richland Hills.
The new ad campaign, called “Unleash Your Inner Decorator,” is aimed at At Home’s core customer: shoppers seeking to furnish their homes on a budget.
At Home has opened stores in closed locations of J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Sears, but the vast majority of its real estate comes from former big box stores like Target, Kmart and even Sports Authority, Bird said.
While many brick-and-mortar retailers have closed stores, At Home — which only sells its products through its stores — seems to be weathering the e-commerce boom by acquiring cheap real estate, said Oliver Wintermantel, an analyst at Evercore ISI.
“They’re doing everything that other people don’t do,” he said. “As long as there is a supply of stores that nobody else wants, I think that model can work.”
At Home was founded as Garden Ridge Pottery in 1979 and rebranded to the current name in 2014. The company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in August, a rare initial public offering in the retail industry. The stock (ticker: HOME) was off 59 cents, or more than 3 percent, at $15.03 at mid-day Tuesday.
Staff writer Steve Kaskovich contributed to this report.
