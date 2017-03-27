Lockheed’s $29 billion copter program poised to win Pentagon approval

The Pentagon is poised to review — and probably approve — a new helicopter from Lockheed Martin Corp. to transport heavy cargo for the Marine Corps in a program valued at as much as $29 billion.
The Defense Acquisition Board has scheduled a March 30 meeting to review whether to approve low-rate production for the first 24 of a planned 200 King Stallion helicopters.
The initial contract would cover two of the aircraft capable of lifting 27,000 pounds, according to Defense Department documents. Quantities would grow annually, to four next year and 14 in fiscal 2021, according to the latest published acquisition report.
Approval to proceed would be the first major acquisition decision under Defense Secretary James Mattis. It would also begin to unlock the revenue Lockheed expects to reap from sales, spares and repairs over the life of the program. The latest budget plan increases spending to $1.9 billion in fiscal 2020 from $892 million this year, including development.
The “big” revenue potential for the helicopter designated the CH-53K was the primary incentive for Lockheed’s $9 billion acquisition of the Sikorsky helicopter unit from United Technologies Corp. in 2015, Bruce Tanner, Lockheed’s chief financial officer, said in an interview. He said the King Stallion is the same size as its predecessor, the Super Stallion, but can haul triple the cargo.
“Frankly, when we acquired Sikorsky it was the 53K program that drove most of our valuation as to why we wanted to own Sikorsky,” Tanner said. “It was the fact of that aircraft.”
The King Stallion has international sales potential as well, and discussions are underway with Germany and Israel, Tanner said. “From a revenue perspective, it is going to be the lion’s share of what we expect from Sikorsky for the next 10 to 15 years, probably, once it gets into production,” Tanner said.
The Marines will probably be the biggest customer, although there’s a chance the Navy could join in if it needs to add a craft with larger capacity, Richard Aboulafia, a defense analyst with the Teal Group, said in an email.
Democratic Representative Niki Tsongas questioned the helicopter’s projected production cost of $122 million per chopper at a congressional hearing March 10.
That’s “a heck of a lot of money,” Tsongas said. “And even if there is no additional cost growth, it seems worth pointing out that $122 million per aircraft” exceeds the current cost of Lockheed’s F-35. The latest Air Force model of the advanced fighter jet is estimated to cost $94 million each, including engines.
The King Stallion’s cost is estimated to drop below $89 million after full-rate production begins, Marine Lt. Gen. Gary Thomas, deputy for programs, said at the hearing.
“That’s still very expensive and we’re working very hard with” Lockheed “to keep the cost down and to drive value for the taxpayer,” Thomas said.
