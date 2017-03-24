Tesla to start taking orders for solar roofs

Tesla will begin selling its sleek solar roofs in April, CEO Elon Musk says.
@HolsMichael Start taking orders in April— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017
The glass tile roofs are almost indistinguishable from conventional roofing materials and will have the benefit of providing electricity. The cost of the roofs will be competitive with that of traditional roofing or even less expensive and they’ll last longer, Musk has said.
Perhaps most appealing, they eliminate the bulky — some might say unsightly — square solar panels sitting atop roofs in many neighborhoods.
Musk unveiled Tesla’s four roof styles at an event in October at Universal Studios in Los Angeles:
Here are the four styles of solar tile for roofs:
Textured glass:
French slate:
Smooth glass:
Tuscan glass:
Find out how the solar roof tiles operate here.
Musk says he plans to start with two of the tile options in April and then expand. No word yet on where the sales will begin.
Tesla acquired SolarCity, the largest solar-panel installer in the United States, in November and worked with the company on developing the solar tiles even before the acquisition was completed.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments