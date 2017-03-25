Work Faces: Tom Stallings, former county official, forms new firm

0:30 Shake Shack's Mark Rosati talks up Ode to Texas barbecue Pause

3:08 More shoppers want to buy groceries online - Amazon, Kroger, Wal-Mart jump on tasty trend

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

2:02 Hat trick sends Lake Ridge girls into area

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story