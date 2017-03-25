Work Faces: Tom Stallings, former county official, forms new firm

Hires
Al Steinhaus joined Southwest Bank as executive vice president to manage the bank’s new Special Industries/Equipment Finance Group, located in Grapevine. Steinhaus has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, most recently at Prosperity Bank in Dallas as senior vice president and managing director of transportation and equipment. Also joining Southwest Bank’s new operation: Craig Caldwell, senior vice president and commercial lender, who worked previously as vice president at GE Capital Franchise Finance; Scott Smith, senior vice president and commercial lender, who previously served as senior vice president in commercial finance at Prosperity Bank; and Mark Yeager, senior vice president and commercial lender, who previously worked in equipment lending for Prosperity Bank.
Tom Stallings, former chief of staff for Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, and two business partners have formed Mosaic Strategy Partners, a public and governmental affairs and technology strategy firm based in Fort Worth. The firm will use proprietary software to gather social media analytics to glean real-time insight for clients on issues. Joining Stallings as founding partners are Brinton Payne, the founder and CEO of the Legislative Intelligence consulting firm and a former vice president of government and urban affairs at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, and Brooke Goggans, a strategic communications specialist most recently with Hahn Public Communications in Austin.
Promotions
KPMG has appointed P. Scott Ozanus as chairman of KPMG’s Americas region. He will join the firm’s global board and executive committee. Ozanus, who lives in Dallas, will maintain his current role as deputy chairman and chief operating officer of KPMG in the U.S.
The Fort Worth school district named principals for its five new Leadership Academies. Tamara Dugan, a district employee since 1999, will be principal at John T. White Elementary, where she was named principal in 2015. Aileen Martina-Quiñones, who started with the district in 1991, will be principal at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary. Robert J. Ray, who retired in 2015 after serving as a deputy superintendent, will become principal at Maude Logan Elementary. Valencia Rhines will be principal at Como Elementary, where she has been principal the past two years. Seretha Lofton, a district educator for 26 years who has been principal at Christene C. Moss Elementary for 11 years, will be principal at Forest Oak Middle School.
Premier Bank Texas named leaders for a new mortgage center it has opened in Grapevine. Jaime Dejesus is vice president, mortgage banking officer/market manager, charged with expanding the mortgage loan base and recruiting new lenders. Ron Gayle is mortgage banking officer.
Honors
Terry Lee Rockwell, vice president of operations, special operations group, for Specialized Response Solutions in Fort Worth, received The Chlorine Institute’s 2017 Peter M. Mayo Award at the institute’s annual meeting in New Orleans. Rockwell was honored for his 30-year track record of industry leadership, active engagement in The Chlorine Institute and a passion for safety. At SRS, Rockwell plays a lead role in responding to a wide range of hazardous-material emergencies.
