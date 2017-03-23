GameStop shares move down as video game sales fall in fourth quarter

Sales and profits plunged in the fourth quarter at GameStop Corp., as the Grapevine-based electronics retailer showed the effects of declining video game sales.
Net earnings for the three months ended Jan. 28 declined by 16 percent to $208.7 million, including charges of $56.5 million for store closings and asset impairments. Total sales decreased by 13.6 percent to $3.05 billion as comparable store sales declined by 20.8 percent in the U.S., citing weak game sales and aggressive console promotions by competitors.
GameStop signaled the dismal earnings in January when it reported that holiday sales fell by 18.7 percent and announced it would close an undetermined number of stores.
The video game giant has been working rapidly to diversify away from physical video games as more gamers are downloading games from the Internet. In the past couple of years, the company has added new retail businesses — with growing chains of AT&T Wireless stores, Simply Mac accessory stores and sales of toys and collectibles.
Sales in this so-called technology brands segment increased by 44 percent in the fourth quarter to $256 million and operating earnings reached $34 million.
“GameStop’s transformation continued to take hold in 2016, as our non-gaming businesses drove gross margin expansion and significantly contributed to our profits,” said CEO Paul Raines in a statement. “Meanwhile, the video game category was weak, particularly in the back half of 2016, as the console cycle ages.”
Shares (ticker: GME) fell more than 8 percent to $21.86 in after-hours trading.
