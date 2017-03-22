Aldi opening fifth Fort Worth store Thursday in Presidio Junction

Aldi is opening another Fort Worth grocery store Thursday in the busy Presidio Junction shopping area in north Fort Worth.
The new store at 8977 Tehama Ridge Parkway, just west of Costco off Interstate 35W north of North Tarrant Parkway, will be its fifth in Fort Worth. The ribbon-cutting was set for 8 a.m., with the first 100 customers to receive gift cards of varying amounts.
Aldi said the store will have a newer look with a robust produce selection, higher ceilings and natural lighting. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The German discount supermarket chain, which keeps overhead costs low with its warehouse-style setup and smaller store footprint, has been expanding in the U.S.
“We have our own style when it comes to grocery shopping,” Scott Huska, the Denton division vice president for Aldi, said in a statement.
Aldi will now have 15 stores in the Fort Worth area including locations in Haltom City, White Settlement, Saginaw, Arlington, Hurst, Pantego, North Richland Hills, Euless and Mansfield. By the end of 2018, the company expects to have nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S.
