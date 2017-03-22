Lockheed Martin to shift F-16 production line to South Carolina

1:53 Two million pounds of ice carved into holiday sculptures by Chinese artisans Pause

0:30 Shake Shack's Mark Rosati talks up Ode to Texas barbecue

0:35 Fire drill turns into real thing when smoke is discovered in downtown Fort Worth building

1:03 Historic Fort Worth mansion for sale for $8 million

0:30 Suspects wanted for drug crimes fire at cops serving a warrant

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:59 UTA student's project could help detect drugs

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8