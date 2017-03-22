Like wildflowers, hotels are popping up all over North Texas

If you build them, people will come.
Hotels, that is.
Texas is in the midst of a hotel building boom, according to a recent New York Times story. And Dallas-Fort Worth is leading the way in the Lone Star state with more than 48 properties and 5,700 rooms expected to be added in 2017.
Houston and Austin are not far behind, with 33 and 30 hotels, respectively, on tap for 2017, according to the most recent global hotel study by industry group STR.
Marriott is planning to open 23 new locations in DFW alone this year, and 92 others are in the planning stages for DFW, Houston and Austin combined, according to the Times. Hilton is also planning 75 hotels for the Texas triangle. And InterContinental Hotels Group (Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, Holiday, Staybridge Suites) has more than 100 projects planned for the three metro areas.
Several hotel projects are already under way in downtown Fort Worth, including a 15-story AC Hotel by Marriott at the corner of Fifth and Main Streets; a 10-story Hilton Garden Inn on the east edge of downtown near Fifth and Jones streets; a 210-room Hampton Inn and Suites at 1005 Commerce St.; and the former Park Central Hotel is being redeveloped into a 114-room Fairfield Inn and Suites. There is also a hotel planned for the Cultural District and one on Magnolia Avenue that have been generating some headlines recently.
In Frisco, the development surrounding The Star, the Dallas Cowboys new practice facility, has been dubbed the $5 Billion Mile and it has attracted seven hotels already.
The boom in Texas is attributed to several factors, the Times says, including local and state governments offering tax breaks to attract development, inexpensive and abundant open land, and fewer environmental regulations than many other states.
