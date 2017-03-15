Jimmy Kimmel dreams up new partners for bankrupt RadioShack

With Fort Worth-based RadioShack back in bankruptcy, it’s once again the butt of jokes for late-night comics.
Jimmy Kimmel had some fun with the Shack last night, wondering what the company did with all the money he spent there on AAA batteries and noting that its name is outdated, akin to a place called The Fax Machine Hut.
Now that its recent tie-up with Sprint is breaking apart, he pondered some new business partners for the electronics retailer. Take a look.
RadioShack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in Delaware and said it was in the process of closing about 200 of more than 1,500 company-owned stores. The company also said it intends to either close or transfer to Sprint another 365 locations.
The company, which has lost business to online retailers, wireless providers and other rivals, is significantly smaller than it was when it went into bankruptcy in 2015 with more than 4,000 stores.
