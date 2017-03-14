Amazon now delivering Martha Stewart meal kits in Dallas Fort Worth

1:28 SXSW 2017: The Terrence Malick Effect with Song to Song Producer Tanner Beard Pause

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

0:33 Watch: Arlington police looking for suspects in robbery

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:36 TCU's Shepherd: Return to postseason special for seniors

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:01 Mavs change flight plans as snow falls in Toronto

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:09 Poor second half led to 100-78 loss to Toronto