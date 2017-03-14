Texas A&M Law School breaks into top 100

Texas A&M Law School broke into the top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of law schools for the first time.
Texas A&M is ranked 92nd in U.S. News’ 2018 rankings, up from 111 last year. The jump into the top 100 comes almost four years after the university bought the downtown law school from Texas Wesleyan University for $73.2 million.
The school has about 355 students, who pay about $28,000 a year in tuition, according to the rankings, which were released late Monday.
Texas A&M joins other Texas law schools in the top 100. The University of Texas in Austin is ranked 14, Southern Methodist University is 46, Baylor’s law school comes in at 51 and the University of Houston is at 54.
Texas Tech University is ranked 118.
In case your interested, the country’s top ranked law school is Yale University, with Stanford University, Harvard University, the University of Chicago and Columbia University rounding out the top 5.
U.S. News looks at peer assessment, LSAT and GRE scores, median undergraduate GPA and placement success, among other things, in determining the rankings.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
Comments