Texas A&M Law School breaks into top 100

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story Pause

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

1:09 Poor second half led to 100-78 loss to Toronto

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

4:16 How to make a battery in 7 easy steps

7:01 Chris Buescher gives fans a look at Texas Motor Speedway