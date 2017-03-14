Neiman Marcus considers sale of company following slump

Neiman Marcus Group, the struggling luxury department-store chain that scrapped plans in January for an initial public offering, is considering a sale of the company instead.
The Dallas-based retailer said Tuesday that it’s working with financial advisers on a review of its strategic options, which may include selling part or all of its business. The company also wrote down its brand and other assets by $153.8 million last quarter and rejiggered its corporate structure to give it more financial flexibility.
The move renews takeover speculation in the beleaguered department-store industry. Hudson’s Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, has held talks about acquiring Macy’s, people familiar with matter said earlier this year. With Neiman Marcus now available, the suitor has redirected its attention, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hudson’s Bay is in discussions to acquire Neiman Marcus in a deal that would exclude the target’s nearly $5 billion in debt, the newspaper reported.
The upscale chain, which recently opened a new Fort Worth store at The Shops at Cleakfork, is reeling from slower mall traffic and a broader shift away from department stores. Same-store sales — a key benchmark — fell 6.8 percent in the second fiscal quarter, which ended Jan. 28. The company posted a net loss of $117.1 million in the period, dragged lower by the writedown of its brand. It had reported a profit of $7.9 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Neiman Marcus’s credit rating was cut deeper into junk territory last month by S&P Global Ratings, which said the retailer’s debt was unsustainable.
The company has about $4.9 billion of debt outstanding, some tied to its $6 billion acquisition in 2013 led by Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. They bought the chain from TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus, which acquired Neiman Marcus for about $5 billion in a 2005 leveraged buyout.
Neiman Marcus’s customer base is aging, with many younger shoppers making more of their purchases online. But it’s attempting to freshen its image: Last year, Neiman Marcus teamed up with e-commerce startup Rent the Runway in a bid to attract more millennials. The company has been opening in-store boutiques that let customers rent clothes and accessories.
Millennials currently account for 15 percent of shoppers, with 36 percent coming from Generation Xers, Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday. That means it’s still highly reliant on baby boomers for sales. The company also has been hit by a decline in tourism spending.
Neiman Marcus also owns the Bergdorf Goodman luxury stores and the off-price Last Call clearance centers.
