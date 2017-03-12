North Texas companies make Fortune’s list of 100 best places to work

Some familiar names grace Fortune magazine’s list of 100 best companies to work for in 2017.
Arlington’s Texas Health Resources was ranked No. 31, Dallas’ TDIndustries at No. 44, Coppell’s The Container Store at No. 49, Dallas’ Encompass Home Health and Hospice at No. 57 and AT&T at No. 93.
Fortune surveyed more than 230,000 employees for its list, which partnered with Great Place to Work. It asked for feedback on management, colleagues and balancing professional and personal lives.
Fortune wrote that employees at Texas Health gave their bosses high marks for being ethical, “humble” and “genuine.”
The Container Store staffers noted above-average hourly wages for retail and said they felt “valued and respected.”
AT&T employees said they like the company’s efforts to retain its workers as it restructures and complimented its opportunities to grow.
Google topped the list for the sixth straight year for its high morale and special perks like haircuts, laundry services and parental-leave policies.
Texas-based companies on the Fortune list
Ranking
Company
Headquarters
22
Camden Property Trust
Houston
24
David Weekley Homes
Houston
31
Texas Health Resources
Arlington
35
USAA
San Antonio
37
NuStar Energy
San Antonio
41
Hilcorp
Houston
44
TDIndustries
Dallas
49
The Container Store
Coppell
57
Encompass Home Health And Hospice
Dallas
58
Whole Foods Market
Austin
74
Rackspace
San Antonio
93
AT&T
Dallas
Source: Fortune
