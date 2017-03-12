Business

North Texas companies make Fortune’s list of 100 best places to work

By Bryan Bastible

Some familiar names grace Fortune magazine’s list of 100 best companies to work for in 2017.

Arlington’s Texas Health Resources was ranked No. 31, Dallas’ TDIndustries at No. 44, Coppell’s The Container Store at No. 49, Dallas’ Encompass Home Health and Hospice at No. 57 and AT&T at No. 93.

Fortune surveyed more than 230,000 employees for its list, which partnered with Great Place to Work. It asked for feedback on management, colleagues and balancing professional and personal lives.

Fortune wrote that employees at Texas Health gave their bosses high marks for being ethical, “humble” and “genuine.”

The Container Store staffers noted above-average hourly wages for retail and said they felt “valued and respected.”

AT&T employees said they like the company’s efforts to retain its workers as it restructures and complimented its opportunities to grow.

Google topped the list for the sixth straight year for its high morale and special perks like haircuts, laundry services and parental-leave policies.

Texas-based companies on the Fortune list

Ranking

Company

Headquarters

22

Camden Property Trust

Houston

24

David Weekley Homes

Houston

31

Texas Health Resources

Arlington

35

USAA

San Antonio

37

NuStar Energy

San Antonio

41

Hilcorp

Houston

44

TDIndustries

Dallas

49

The Container Store

Coppell

57

Encompass Home Health And Hospice

Dallas

58

Whole Foods Market

Austin

74

Rackspace

San Antonio

93

AT&T

Dallas

Source: Fortune

