New tool may help drillers avoid triggering earthquakes

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality Pause

3:08 More shoppers want to buy groceries online - Amazon, Kroger, Wal-Mart jump on tasty trend

1:47 This is Topgolf

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:59 Leon Bridges accepts FWCVB Hospitality Award in downtown Fort Worth

0:30 Shake Shack's Mark Rosati talks up Ode to Texas barbecue

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"