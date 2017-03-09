Oil drops below $50 a barrel on concern over rising U.S. stockpiles

Oil dropped below $50 a barrel Thursday for the first time since December on concerns that OPEC’s output cuts are failing to restrain record U.S. stockpiles.
West Texas Intermediate dropped $1, or 2 percent, to close at $49.28 a barrel, the lowest since Nov. 29, the day before OPEC approved the first supply cuts in eight years. Crude supplies rose 8.2 million to the highest level in weekly government data since 1982.
Oil had fluctuated above $50 a barrel since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries started trimming supply Jan. 1 to reduce a global glut. While U.S. shale output has rebounded, larger-than-expected cuts elsewhere and signs of growing demand suggest stockpiles will eventually decline, according to Goldman Sachs Group.
“People are nervous about the global supply-demand balance,” said Adam Sieminski, a scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and former head of the Energy Information Administration. “Shale is coming back with $50 oil, and there’s uncertainty about whether OPEC and its partners are going to roll over the production agreement.”
Harold Hamm, the U.S. shale oil billionaire, warned Wednesday that the industry could “kill” the market if it embarks on another spending binge. The market swoon stoked the second-highest options trading volume ever for U.S. crude and sent volatility surging.
Saudi Arabia’s oil minister Khalid Al-Falih said this week that global inventories are falling slower than expected, opening the door to extend the production cuts deal beyond its initial six months. Producers will meet in Vienna in May to decide on their next steps.
Saudi Arabia put a price on continuing its new-found cooperation with Russia and other oil producers. While Al-Falih didn’t rule out extending the duration of the supply cuts, he insisted the kingdom wouldn’t act alone.
U.S. crude production increased for a third week to 9.09 million barrels a day, the EIA said Wednesday. The nation’s output is projected to surge to a record 9.73 million barrels a day next year, according to the EIA’s monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday.
“The market was very hopeful about what OPEC was doing and that we were going to see inventories decline as a result,” said Jacques Rousseau, a managing director of the Washington-based research firm ClearView Energy Partners. “The numbers from the EIA were pretty brutal.”
