Pier 1 Imports gets boost as it unveils deal with Magnolia Home

Wall Street investors are showing Pier 1 Imports some love today after it announced preliminary financials for the fourth quarter late Monday and a deal to sell products from Magnolia Home’s Joanna Gaines.
The Fort Worth-based home furnishings retailer said it will offer a line of more than 40 rugs and pillows from the popular Waco home designer, which will arrive in stores on April 17.
Perhaps of more importance to investors, the company boosted its fourth-quarter earnings projection to 31 to 33 cents a share, from its previous 26 to 30 cents. Comparable-store sales increased by 0.2 percent, according to preliminary results, and e-commerce sales grew by 28 percent.
And, at an investor conference on Tuesday morning, the company said it would close about 100 stores by fiscal 2019 to lower costs. The retailer, which operates more than 1,000 stores, said it reduced locations by 33 in 2016 and had closed 14 more in the current fiscal year, Bloomberg News reported.
Pier 1 shares (ticker: PIR) were up 43 cents, or more than 6 percent, at $7.09 by mid-day. The company will formally announce earnings on April 12.
Joanna and Chip Gaines are the stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper show and own the Magnolia store in Waco. According to The Dallas Morning News, Pier 1 would become one of the first national chains to stock Magnolia Home rugs and pillows, though Nordstrom, Nebraska Furniture Mart and Weir’s Furniture also carry the brand.
This article includes material from Bloomberg News.
