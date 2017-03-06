Exxon plans $20 billion expansion of Texas, Louisiana plants

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience Pause

1:25 RadioShack Ncredible Launch in New York

0:35 Fire drill turns into real thing when smoke is discovered in downtown Fort Worth building

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

0:44 Attorney explains Chesapeake royalty lawsuits

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side