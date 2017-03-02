Champion to buy Mansfield plant from Skyline, avoid closure

Skyline Corp. has agreed to sell its Mansfield manufactured-housing plant to Champion Home Builders in a deal that could save jobs for 105 workers.
Under terms of the deal, Champion would pay a $99,000 deposit and then $2,125,000 upon closing, scheduled to occur on or before April 7, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The deposit is refundable if Champion chooses to terminate the agreement.
Officials in Mansfield were informed that Champion intends to hire the current workers.
Last month, Skyline CEO Richard W. Florea informed workers that the company intended to close the plant and lay them off by April 10 if it could not find a buyer. Skyline also filed a WARN notice with the Texas Workforce Commission about the planned closure.
The Elkhart, Ind.-based company operates the 79,000-square-foot facility on 10 acres at 606 S. Second Ave. Skyline said the Mansfield plant has been unable to operate profitably since it was converted from producing recreational vehicles to manufactured housing in 2014.
Skyline designs, produces and sells manufactured housing throughout the United States and Canada, according to the company website.
Champion says it’s one of the top builders of manufactured and modular buildings in the world, with 28 facilities in North America.
Amanda Rogers of the Mansfield News-Mirror contributed to this report.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments