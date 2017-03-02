Pinstripes to bring bowling and bocce to The Shops at Clearfork

Pinstripes, an upscale bowling and bocce center with a restaurant and bar, has confirmed that it will join the lineup at The Shops at Clearfork, the new upscale shopping center anchored by Neiman Mrcus in southwest Fort Worth.
Simon, which is developing the center, made the announcement today, just a couple of weeks after AMC Theatres said it will build an eight-screen luxury move house there.
Scheduled to open later this year, the 30,000 square foot Pinstripes will include 12 bowling lanes, 6 indoor and outdoor bocce courts, plus a bistro and patios with fire pits.
Simon said Pinstripes will focus on Italian and American cuisines with locally-sourced ingredients and feature an exceptional wine cellar and rotating menu of craft beers. The venue will also include an event space able to accommodate 20 to 600 guests for corporate events, private parties and wine dinners.
“Pinstripes is a unique concept that brings a new, lively dining and entertainment experience to the Fort Worth area,” said Kathleen Shields, Senior Vice President of Development at Simon, in a statement.
Pinstripes is just one piece of what is expected to be a unique entertainment and dining lineup at Clearfork, taking shape as the most upscale shopping area in Fort Worth. Restaurants ruomored to be on tap are B&B Butchers & Restaurant, a Houston steakhouse that is one of only nine restaurants in the country that serves certified Kobe beef, and Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, a fast-expanding Chicago-based eatery that focuses on locally sourced, healthful dishes.
Rise No. 1, a popular Dallas souffle spot, is also planning to open in Clearfork, along with Malai Kitchen, a critically acclaimed Vietnamese-Thai fusion restaurant with a location in Southlake.
Meanwhile, many tony retailers are expected to join Neiman Marcus, which opened its new 95,000-square-foot, technology-laden store last month. Tiffany, Louis Vuitton and Burberry are among the luxury names anticipated as more stores open their doors later this year.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments