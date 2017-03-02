Kelly Decker of Decker Jones starts a new law firm

Kelly Decker, who has worked at the Decker Jones law firm that her grandfather helped build, is leaving to start practice law in a new firm with her husband.
While there will no longer be a Decker among the 27 attorneys working at Decker Jones, the county’s second oldest law firm, the storied law firm will not change its name. Kelly Decker’s new firm with her husband,Olyn Poole, will be named Decker Poole.
Both Decker Jones and Kelly Decker, who joined the firm 10 years ago, parted ways as friends.
“We will certainly miss having Kelly at our firm, but we are excited for her and wish her nothing but the very best,” said senior partner Chuck Milliken in a prepared statement. “We will always consider her to be part of our family.”
Decker called her time at Decker Jones “rewarding and exciting.” After considering the idea of having her own law firm for several years, Kelly decided the time was right to pursue her entrepreneurial desire to have her own law firm and be her own boss.
“I appreciate the mentorship I’ve received and know that being part of the Decker Jones family helped make me a better attorney” said Kelly in a prepared statement. “I have developed strong friendships with my partners at Decker Jones, which I know I will retain even though I am no longer ‘officially’ with the firm.”
Decker Jones was formed in 1896 and has grown into a law firm practicing in a variety of areas including business and corporate law, merger and acquisitions and real estate litigation. While headquartered in Fort Worth, it has clients across Texas, the United States and internationally, a company release states.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
