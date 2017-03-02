Home Depot to hire 1,800 DFW employees for spring season

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2 Pause

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance

1:41 When The Earth Shakes - Animated Video

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:42 Police chase ends in Haltom City after Grand Prairie inmate steals police car

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side