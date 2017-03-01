What’s that gonna be ... on Berry Street near 8th Ave.?

There is no shortage of fast-food or casual restaurants along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Whether you’re in the mood for Whataburger or Wendy’s, Fuzzy’s or Domino’s, snackage is never far away.
So when the Ewell’s mechanic shop (and its cool retro sign) disappeared last year and a new, funky structure began to take shape just south of Paschal High School, we wondered: “What’s that gonna be?”
If we had to bet, our money would have been on “something to do with food.”
Where is it? 2000 West Berry Street, near the intersection of 8th Avenue.
The two story brick and steel building is fascinating from the outside, with a series of roll-up garage doors on the ground floor and picnic style tables to the south. There’s also an upstairs patio overlooking Berry. Fresh sod was shimmering in the morning sun Wednesday when we took a look, and new landscaping out front indicates opening day can’t be far away. A former Blockbuster video store remains empty to the north.
What’s it going to be? Americado, a new food hall and market.
Inspired by a Mexican mercado atmosphere, Americado will have several food stations under one roof selling things like street tacos, shrimp and seafood, rotisserie chicken, juices, coffees and cocktails, according to our own Bud Kennedy.
But design is the thing at Americado, as much as the food, says Bud, who reports that the restaurant and market is the work of Dallas’ Coeval Studio. The funky interior dining area seats 90 people, and there’s 40 more seats on a patio.
Chef Victor Villarreal consulted on the menu, which is expected to include enchiladas, mole and ceviche. But Villarreal, who has worked at a roster of impressive restaurants including Clay Pigeon, said earlier this week he has parted ways with Americado.
The restaurant is expected to open in the next week or two.
