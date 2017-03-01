Exxon to spend $5.5 billion in Permian, Bakken shale fields this year

Exxon Mobil, long a leader in multibillion-dollar international oil and gas developments that can take years to pay off, is switching its focus to U.S. shale drilling that can be switched on or off as crude prices change, its new top executive said Wednesday.
The Irving-based energy giant is diverting about a third of its drilling budget this year to shale fields, including the Permian Basin in West Texas, that can deliver cash flow in as little as three years, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods.
And next year, U.S. shale will absorb 50 percent of Exxon’s worldwide drilling budget, Woods said Wednesday during his first public appearance since succeeding Rex Tillerson in January. Output from shale wells will grow an average of 20 percent annually through 2025 as Woods intensifies the company’s focus on the Americas.
“The shift from long to short is really a reflection of the opportunity that has grown in the short-cycle business,” Woods said. “That part of the business isn’t in discovery mode; it’s in extraction mode.”
Exxon was a late-comer to shale, shunning it for the first decade of this century as a niche that couldn’t generate enough output to make a mark on its balance sheet. When Tillerson steered Exxon into shale drilling with its $34.9 billion acquisition of Fort Worth-based gas explorer XTO Energy in 2010, he conceded that Exxon had missed out on the first wave of the fracking revolution.
Woods, a 52-year-old electrical engineer by training, joined Exxon as an analyst in 1992 and rose through the ranks on the refining and chemicals side of the business. In an appearance before analysts and investors at the New York Stock Exchange, he discouraged observers from assuming his background in the so-called downstream side of the business would tilt his decision making.
The world’s biggest oil explorer by market value will spend more than $5.5 billion this year to drill wells in the U.S. Permian and Bakken shale regions, among other so-called short-cycle assets, Exxon said in a statement. The company is targeting annual output equivalent to 4 million to 4.4 million barrels of oil a day, excluding the impact of divestitures.
Annual output from Exxon’s Permian, Bakken and other U.S. shale holdings may reach the equivalent of 750,000 barrels a day in 2025, according to the statement. That would be more than the current output of Qatar.
In January, Exxon agreed to pay as much as $6.6 billion to acquire Permian assets from Fort Worth’s Bass family in an acquisition that will more than double its footprint in West Texas.
When the transaction closes, Exxon’s Permian asset base will hold the equivalent of 6 billion barrels of crude, an asset that’s worth $324 billion at current oil prices. Wells drilled in the acquired area will generate “attractive returns” even if crude drops back down to $40 a barrel, Exxon said when the deal was announced on Jan. 17.
