Virtual, real worlds combined on new VR coaster at Six Flags Over Texas

It’s the real world rollercoaster mixed with a digital alien adventure.
Six Flags Over Texas debuted a new virtual reality adventure for its Shockwave rollercoaster, called “Galactic Attack,” that season pass holders will be able to ride this weekend. The ride will open to the general public during Spring Break.
Unlike the two previous virtual reality experiences that Six Flags had on the Shockwave coaster last year, “Galactic Attack” allows riders to see the real world through the Samsung Virtual Reality headgear while some of the digital elements appear during the ride.
“This is the first of its kind in the world where you have the opportunity to enjoy mixed reality,” said Six Flags spokeswoman Sharon Parker. “You enjoy the real world as well as the virtual world while also enjoying the Shockwave rollercoaster.”
Riders are also able to choose which way their alien fighter jet can move through the adventure while on the coaster. They are also able to shoot at alien fighters during the ride.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
