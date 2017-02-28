Exxon Mobil’s new CEO pivots to oil fields closer to home

Exxon Mobil is pinning its fortunes closer to home as new CEO Darren Woods veers from the oil titan’s longtime focus on Asian and African riches.
After a two-year pricing rout erased 19 percent of Exxon’s untapped crude by making it unprofitable to extract, Woods faces a tough task in sustaining the company’s output. His ability to replenish the portfolio will rely heavily on regions the driller long avoided: the U.S. and Latin America.
Woods’s first public appearance since becoming chief executive officer is Wednesday, when analysts will press him for operational details at Exxon’s yearly strategy session. Findings off South America’s Guyana coast and in the shale fields of Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico could help him restore profits, recover from a $1 billion stillborn venture in the Russian Arctic, and replace aging supply sources in West Africa and Indonesia.
A Kansas-born electrical engineer by training, Woods, 52, joined Exxon as an analyst in 1992 and rose through the ranks on the refining and chemicals side of the business. He succeeded Rex Tillerson, who now serves as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state, as Chairman and CEO on Jan. 1.
The challenge for Exxon is its size. Brian Youngberg, analyst, Edward Jones & Co.
His leadership comes at a time when the largest U.S. oil producer is facing tough challenges in recovering from a market collapse.
Woods removed the equivalent of 3.3 billion barrels of untapped crude from the books last week in the biggest reserves reduction since Exxon’s 1999 merger with Mobil. The huge African and Asian prospects acquired in that deal have mostly been exhausted, and the Irving-based company has been drifting back to the west ever since.
Last month, Exxon agreed to shell out as much as $6.6 billion to acquire assets from Fort Worth’s Bass family that will more than double the company’s footprint in the Permian Basin.
In its biggest transaction in 6 1/2 years, Exxon agreed to spend $5.6 billion in shares, plus cash payments totaling as much as $1 billion, on rights to Permian’s Delaware region. After acquiring the assets, Exxon plans to deploy 15 drilling rigs to expedite development.
When the transaction closes, Exxon’s Permian resource base will reach the equivalent of 6 billion barrels of crude, an asset that’s worth $324 billion at current oil prices. The Bass tracts Exxon is buying will provide at least 20 years of drilling, according to the company, which owns XTO Energy.
To be sure, Woods hasn’t entirely abandoned the quest for bonanzas on the other side of the world. Just last week, Exxon completed a takeover of Papua New Guinea natural gas driller InterOil Corp. that may cost the U.S. company as much as $3.9 billion. The deal, launched six months before Woods’ ascension, will provide Exxon with additional sources of natural gas for a liquefaction and export facility it opened in the South Pacific nation in 2014.
