Buffett not planning to boost American Airlines stake over 10 percent

Billionaire Warren Buffett says it’s unlikely that Berkshire Hathaway will raise its stakes in American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and two other major carriers above 10 percent.
In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said his company bought more than $9 billion of airline stocks because he believes they are operating more efficiently than they used to. But he said he usually doesn’t like to take stakes beyond 10 percent.
Earlier this month, Berkshire reported that it had doubled its stake in Fort Worth-based American to 8.79 percent and acquired a $2 billion investment in Dallas-based Southwest, giving it a 7 percent stake in that airlines. It also has built sizable positions in Delta Air LInes and United Continental Holdings.
Buffett said Berkshire’s holding in American Airlines Group is being overseen by one of his two investment managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. People familiar with the matter have previously said that Weschler, 55, studied up on the airline industry last year after seeing a presentation from American’s CEO Doug Parker, who argued that consolidation had ended the boom-and-bust cycle that had plagued his company and competitors for decades.
For years, Buffett recommended that investors avoid airline investments because they required significant capital and delivered poor returns. But after all the bankruptcies and consolidation in the industry, Buffett says the airlines are performing better and generally flying with their planes at least 80 percent full.
Buffett says airlines are “a business you can always mess up.” But he thinks they now are performing better after “a bad century.”
Buffett also said he’s investing heavily in Apple, believing that once consumers begin using the company’s products they aren’t likely to stop.
Berkshire now holds about 133 million shares of Apple after buying yet more of the company’s stock this year. That’s more than double the stake Berkshire revealed earlier this month.
Buffett’s aggressive buying spree at Apple caught many off guard because he has historically steered clear of technology companies. But Buffett says when he looks at Apple he sees a maker of consumer products, not technology.
While Buffett says Apple’s iPhones are great, he still carries a basic flip phone.
Buffett appeared on CNBC after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.
This article includes material from The Associated Press and Bloomberg News.
Comments