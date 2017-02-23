Immigrants needed for economy to continue growing, says Dallas Fed chief

U.S. economic growth is headed for a decline if the nation’s leaders don’t agree on an immigration policy that continues to allow foreign workers into the country, Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said Thursday.
Being receptive to immigrants has made the United States distinctive and helped it grow, he said.
Immigrants and their children made up more than 50 percent of the workforce growth in the past several decades, Kaplan said. And that percentage is going to increase tremendously in the next 20 years as baby boomers retire from the workforce and U.S. population growth slows.
“Let’s stick to what’s made America great,” he told more than 200 people attending the United Way of Tarrant County 2017 Economic Summit in Fort Worth. The summit also featured a panel discussion by local economic development directors.
The remark, a poke at President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, drew applause.
We’re going to need to find a way someday to come to a consensus on immigration or my guess is our budget issues, in fact, will get worse. Robert Kaplan, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank president
“We’re going to need to find a way someday to come to a consensus on immigration or my guess is our budget issues, in fact, will get worse,” he said. “My worry is if we don’t do something to continue to grow the workforce, I think you’re going to see GDP growth continue to be sluggish.”
Trump took a hard stance on immigration during his campaign. Since becoming president, he has tried to ban people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. and continues to call for building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
The U.S. economy grew about 2 percent in 2016, Kaplan said.
Growing the national workforce will also involve getting vocational training to discouraged workers and the long-term unemployed, as well as improving early childhood literacy rates, Kaplan said.
“We think those are critically important,” he said. “We’ve got to ultimately come to some consensus on ways to grow the workforce.”
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
