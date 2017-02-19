Wal-Mart experimenting with own convenience store in Crowley

Joining the likes of 7-Eleven and QuikTrip, Wal-Mart is quietly testing its own convenience store in Crowley.
Opening last month in the parking lot of the town’s Wal-Mart, the concept store is one of two nationwide. The other location is in Rogers, Arkansas, which is close to company headquarters.
Unlike Wal-Mart’s already existing fuel kiosks throughout the country that are 200 and 1,400 square feet, this larger, 2,500-square-foot store sells more than gas and candy bars.
The concept store boasts everything from fresh pizza to hot dogs to ICEEs. It has walk-in coolers for beer along with stations for coffee and soft-serve ice cream. It also has healthier options available with salads, yogurts and wraps.
Wal-Mart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield told The Dallas Morning News Crowley was picked because of its location just off of Interstate 35 and being “on the outskirts of Dallas-Fort Worth, a very important market to us.”
Hatfield told the newspaper the company wants customer feedback about what they like and what works.
The Dallas Business Journal reports Wal-Mart is also testing out a different concept in Colorado and Alabama that’s a gas station-online pick up combination. Customers can fill up their fuel tank and grab their online orders in one spot.
Comments