Trump hints at big order for Boeing F-18s to replace some F-35s

President Donald Trump suggested that a larger purchase of Boeing Co.’s F/A-18 Super Hornet may be in the offing, as he toured the planemaker’s South Carolina factory on Friday.

“We are looking seriously at a big order,” Trump said of the fighter jet. “The problem is Dennis is a tough negotiator,” referring to Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, who was also on hand.

Trump criticized Lockheed Martin over the cost of the F-35 program, tweeting that it was “out of control,” and asked Boeing to work up an enhanced version of its F-18 Super Hornet as an alternative. Since that time, Lockheed reached a deal for its next F-35 order that shaved more than $700 million from the cost, prompting Trump to say the program was “in great shape.”

Speaking Friday at the rollout of another Boeing plane, the first 787-10 Dreamliner, Trump praised the “beautiful” carbon-composite jet. He also voiced support for the company’s high-profile defense products: the Super Hornet and the modified jumbo jetliner that serves as Air Force One. Both programs have figured in the president’s Twitter campaign against soaring military costs.

“We’re going to save billions and billions of dollars, many billions of dollars. Most important we are going to have a great product from both Boeing and Lockheed,” President Trump told reporters in South Carolina.

If price of the F-35 doesn’t continue to come down, Trump said, “we would” replace some orders with Boeing’s F-18.

Trump also renewed his promise to rebuild the military. Earlier, reporters spotted Chief of Staff Reince Preibus holding a brochure for the F/A-18 XT, a proposed Super Hornet upgrade that could serve as a stand-in as Lockheed Martin ramps up production of its F-35 fighter in Fort Worth.

This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.