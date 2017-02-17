Shannon Gracey law firm shuts down, finally

Well, it’s definitely over at Shannon Gracey Ratliff & Miller.
While it’s hard to figure out exactly when it happened, the storied law firm has shut down operations as expected. If you go to their website, all you get is a thank you.
“To our valued clients, we appreciate the years you have allowed us to serve you. It has truly been our pleasure,” the website states. It tells visitors to go to the State Bar of Texas website to find their attorney. If you call the firm a recording says the “extension can’t be reached at this time.”
Attorneys who have been watching the firm’s demise said the website changed within the last few weeks.
The firm has been mostly mum about what was happening. It previous spokesperson didn’t want to comment and the former chief financial officer didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from the Star-Telegram.
While the firm took up the top three floors of The Commerce Building downtown, officials for Sundance Square referred all questions about when they vacated to the law firm.
Late last year, it was reported that the venerable law firm would be shutting its doors at the end of 2016, according to a court document. Still, despite the fact that several attorneys left to join other firms or start new ones, management at the firm said "no decisions had been formalized."
They stuck to that story after the first of the year even as one of its namesake partners, Kleber C. Miller, left to be "of counsel" at the law firm of Lacy Lyster Malone & Steppick.
