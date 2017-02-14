Buffett’s Berkshire ups stake in American Airlines to nearly 9 percent

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway doubled its investment in Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter, increasing its stake to 8.79 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The investment, up from a 4.2 percent stake it had previously reported, makes Berkshire the second-largest sharedholder in American.
The move came as Berkshire boosted its bets on airlines and iPhone maker Apple, and added a stake in seed provider Monsanto as U.S. stocks rallied.
Buffett’s company, which famously avoided airline investments for years, moved into the sector last year. In a November filing, the company disclosed that it had taken stakes in American, Delta Air Lines and United Continental Holdings influenced, in part, by a presentation from American CEO Doug Parker, according to people familiar with the matter.
In addition, Berkshire reported a stake in Dallas-based Southwest Airlines valued at more than $2 billion as of Dec. 31, according to the filing. It also more than tripled its Apple holdings to about 57 million shares. Buffett, Berkshire’s 86-year-old chairman and chief executive officer, accelerated his stock purchases after the company’s cash hoard hit a record $84.8 billion as of Sept. 30.
Not all the picks in the portfolio are Buffett’s. In 2010, he brought on Todd Combs, a former hedge fund manager, to help him pick stocks. A year later, the billionaire hired another money manager, Ted Weschler. The filing doesn’t show which person is responsible for each investment. In general, the deputies tend to make smaller investments than their boss.
Even as Berkshire’s stock picks are closely watched by investors, they’ve become less important to the company’s overall performance. During the past two decades, Buffett has focused more on acquisitions than stocks to generate growth.
Comments