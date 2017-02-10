Permian price “bubble” sends some operators to other fields

Record prices for drilling rights in the Permian Basin in West Texas are prompting oil companies and private equity investors to look elsewhere for the next big gushers.
Explorers eager to tap the basin’s mile-thick stack of oil-soaked rock layers have paid as much as $60,000 an acre. That marks a 50-fold explosion in deal prices over four years, according to Wood Mackenzie. It also pushes the cost 10 times higher than in North Dakota’s Bakken field.
The backlash is just beginning. BP, the U.K.-based oil giant, has focused its shale-drilling efforts on the other end of the hemisphere, in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta region, while Sanchez Energy has targeted the Eagle Ford of South Texas and Newfield Exploration has acquired rights in the Stack field in northern Oklahoma.
In the Permian, “companies that don’t already have a foothold are seeing valuations that are out of control,” said Gabriele Sorbara, an analyst at Williams Capital Group in New York. “They can’t get involved.”
The Permian runs 250 miles wide and 300 miles long into southeastern New Mexico. It’s a gold mine for oil drillers, not only because it has many more layers of oil-rich stone, but also because each seam is 10 or 15 times thicker than other shale formations such as the Bakken or Eagle Ford.
That means more opportunities to strike oil, and more pay zones. Permian wells can generate profit with crude selling for less than $40 a barrel, a threshold unheard of in other shale fields. The rig count has doubled in the Permian since May, adding another seven last week, according to Baker Hughes.
Now, though, prices have risen above $50 a barrel on the strength of a pledge by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations to enact output cuts. Higher prices mean broader opportunity, opening new promise at fields where it costs more to produce oil.
Prime candidates to capture the Permian’s overflow are the Scoop and Stack regions of Oklahoma, the Bakken, the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana and the Eagle Ford. As for the Permian, uncertainties about whether it holds enough crude to justify skyrocketing prices is reminiscent of “the Internet circa 1998,” said Peter Pulikkan, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.
“We’re in the second inning of a Permian bubble,” Pulikkan said. “Some players are starting to look at other areas that may offer better risk-reward” ratios, given the buy-in.
Although major Permian operators including Exxon, Pioneer Natural Resources and Anadarko Petroleum are unlikely to alter course, “new entrants may be turned off and look elsewhere,” said Joseph Triepke, founder of Infill Thinking, a Dallas-based oil research firm.
“Oklahoma is the logical place to go” because of the huge potential in the Scoop and Stack regions, Triepke said. “Those are the places that will benefit most from the Permian bubble.”
